Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, carriageway closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and county council network.