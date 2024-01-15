Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A46, from 1pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, lane and layby closures due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.