Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, carriageway, Lay-By and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.