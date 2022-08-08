Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Doddington to Whisby, Lane closure for maintenance works.