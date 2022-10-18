Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

