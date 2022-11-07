Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A46, from 10pm November 11 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe to Doddington, diversion for works on local authority network.

