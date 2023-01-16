Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

