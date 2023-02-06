Register
Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A46, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme, Lane closure for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.