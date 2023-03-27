Register
Lincoln road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Lincoln's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A46, from 7.30pm to 11.59pm on March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe to Doddington, diversion via National highways network and Local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.