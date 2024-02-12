Lincoln road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lincoln's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe to Doddington, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A46, from 8pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Skellingthorpe to Carholme, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Skellingthorpe roundabout to Doddington roundabout, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe roundabout to Carholme roundabout, Lane closures for road markings.

• A46, from 1pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, lane and layby closures due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, carriageway, lay-by and lane closures for anti-skid works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.