Lincoln road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lincoln's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 7pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Carholme roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm July 9 to 11.59pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Doddington roundabout to Carholme roundabout, Lane closure and diversion route for works being undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council.

• A46, from 1pm July 14 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, slip road, layby, and lane closures and temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

