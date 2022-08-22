Lincoln road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Doddington roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, temporary traffic signals.

• A46, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Hykeham to Doddington, diversion route due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire Highways.