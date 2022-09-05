Lincoln road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week
Lincoln's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Lincoln's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
Most Popular
• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Hykeham to Doddington, diversion route due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire Highways.
• A46, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Skellingthorpe roundabout to Carholme roundabout, Lane closure due to maintenance work.
• A46, from 8pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Doddington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.