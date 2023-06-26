Lincoln road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lincoln's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 7pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Carholme roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm July 9 to 11.59pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Doddington roundabout to Carholme roundabout, Lane closure and diversion route for works being undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council.