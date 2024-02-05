Lincoln road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Lincoln's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A46, from 8pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Skellingthorpe roundabout to Doddington roundabout, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.
• A46, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe to Doddington, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf of Anglian Water.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.