Lincoln road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Lincoln's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 10pm November 11 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe to Doddington, diversion for works on local authority network.