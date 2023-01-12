Lincoln takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Lincoln takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Lincoln takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Happy Chef, a takeaway at 283 Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 119 takeaways with ratings, 86 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.