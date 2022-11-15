Lincoln takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Lincoln takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Subway, a takeaway at 7 Guildhall Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 119 takeaways with ratings, 86 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.