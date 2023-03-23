Lincoln takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
King Kebab, a takeaway at 40 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 116 takeaways with ratings, 85 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.