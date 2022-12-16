Lincoln takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Lincoln takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Capri, a takeaway at 8 Park Street, Lincoln was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 118 takeaways with ratings, 85 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.