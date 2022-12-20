Lincoln takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Lincoln takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
2 hours ago
Sincil Garden, a takeaway at 39 Sincil Bank, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 119 takeaways with ratings, 85 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.