Lincoln takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Riyaz Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 443 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 119 takeaways with ratings, 86 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.