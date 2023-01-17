Lincoln takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
King Shawarma, a takeaway at 368 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 119 takeaways with ratings, 86 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.