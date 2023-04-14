Lincoln takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lincoln takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST
Lucky Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 114 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on March 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 116 takeaways with ratings, 85 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.