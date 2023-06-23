No more deaths recorded in Lincoln

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 329 people had died in the area by June 8 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 17,784 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 22 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 192,716 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8.