Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Lincoln

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.
The dashboard shows 256 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – down from 257 on Thursday.
It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.
They were among 13,464 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 147,539 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 8 (Friday) – up from 147,494 the day before.