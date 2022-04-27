Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Lincoln

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.
The dashboard shows 264 people had died in the area by April 27 (Wednesday) – down from 265 on Tuesday.
They were among 13,826 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 151,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27 (Wednesday) – up from 151,418 on Tuesday.