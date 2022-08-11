Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Lincoln

The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:21 am

The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.

A total of 282 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – down from 283 a week previously.

They were among 14,858 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.