One more death recorded in Lincoln

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.
A total of 275 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 16 (Thursday) – up from 274 on Wednesday.
They were among 14,241 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,121 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 16 (Thursday) – up from 156,071 on Wednesday.