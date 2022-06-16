One more death recorded in Lincoln

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.

A total of 275 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 16 (Thursday) – up from 274 on Wednesday.

They were among 14,241 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.