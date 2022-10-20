One more death recorded in Lincoln

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.

A total of 291 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 20 (Thursday) – up from 290 on September 8.

They were among 15,525 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Advertisement