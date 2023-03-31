One more death recorded in Lincoln

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 317 people had died in the area by March 16 – up from 316 on the week before.
They were among 17,231 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 30 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 186,971 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 16.