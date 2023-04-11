Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
55 minutes ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard

One more death recorded in Lincoln

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 318 people had died in the area by March 23 – up from 317 on the week before.

They were among 17,313 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Most Popular

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 187,874 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.