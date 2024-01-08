Road closures: four for Lincoln drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lincoln will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, carriageway and layby closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 7pm January 9 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Hykeham roundabout to Whisby roundabout, carriageway, lay-by and lane closures for renewal works, diversion route via local authority network.

• A46, from 7pm January 10 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Doddington roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, carriageway, lane and lay-by closures for renewal works, diversion route via Local authority network.

• A46, from 1pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, lane and layby closures due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.