Road closures: one for Lincoln drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Lincoln will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A46, from 7pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Skellingthorpe roundabout to Carholme roundabout, Lane closures for horticultural works on local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.