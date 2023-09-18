Register
Road closures: one for Lincoln drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lincoln will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A46, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Birchwood, diversion route on National Highways network for works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.