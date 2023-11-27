Register
Road closures: one for Lincoln drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lincoln will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A46, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, carriageway closure due to maintenance work, diversion via local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.