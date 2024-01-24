Register
Road closures: one for Lincoln drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lincoln will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A46, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, Lane closures for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.