Road closures: one for Lincoln drivers this week
Drivers in and around Lincoln will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A46, from 8pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Doddington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.