Road closures: one for Lincoln drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Lincoln will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 10pm November 11 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe to Doddington, diversion for works on local authority network.

