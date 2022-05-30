Road closures: three for Lincoln drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lincoln will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe to Carholme, Lane closure due to survey works.

• A46, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Skellingthorpe Roundabout to Carholme Roundabout, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

• A46, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.