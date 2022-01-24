Road closures: two for Lincoln drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lincoln will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm January 5 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm February 2 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe, Lane closures due to maintenance work.