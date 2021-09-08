Slump in Lincolnshire special constable numbers over a decade

The Metropollitan police prepare to carry out a raid on a property on the Churchill Gardens estate in Pimlico during Operation Woodstock, London

The number of special constables working alongside police officers in Lincolnshire has fallen by more than 40% over the past decade, figures reveal.

Increases in workloads have made it impossible for some of the officers in England and Wales to volunteer alongside their day jobs, claims the Police Federation.

The Association of Special Constabulary Officers has described a significant fall in numbers across the two nations as a "huge loss" to policing.

Home Office data shows Lincolnshire Police had 114 special constables in March this year – down from 132 the year before.

It represents a (44%) drop compared to 2011, when there were 205.

The officers, also known as "specials", hold the same powers as police constables and work a minimum of 16 hours a month as volunteers.

A fall in the number of specials within Lincolnshire Police over the decade came alongside a 5% decrease in full-time police officers, despite a Government-backed recruitment campaign for 20,000 more officers nationally by 2023.

Across England and Wales, the number of special officers has reduced by more than half over the past decade, from 18,421 in 2011 to 9,174 this year.

During the period the number peaked at 20,343 in 2012 – following the end of a three-year national recruitment programme – but has since fallen year-on-year.

The Police Federation for England Wales said a recent focus on recruiting more paid police officers, including some former specials, and an increase in workload for the volunteer officers were behind the demise in numbers.

Chairman John Apter said: “More and more has been expected of special constables.

“These extra pressures have caused some to leave the service, as they cannot juggle their day jobs with what is expected of them.

“We need their support, and we need more of them.”

The ASCO has called for a national recruitment campaign for more specials, claiming they provide "enormous value" to community policing, as shown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman David Pedrick-Friend said: “The reduction in numbers represent a huge loss to policing and we must all work together to urgently reverse this trend."

The Home Office figures show the equivalent of 429 full-time police officer roles were filled by former special constables across England and Wales in 2020-21.

Of those, none were in Lincolnshire Police.

The National Police Chiefs' Council's five-year Special Constabulary National Strategy, published in 2018, said specials should be used to provide support to forces coping with an ever-increasing demand.

The Home Office said it was working closely with police forces to help attract, recruit and retain more special constables.