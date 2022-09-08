Three more deaths recorded in Lincoln
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Lincoln.
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Lincoln.
A total of 288 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – up from 285 August 31.
They were among 15,147 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.
A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.