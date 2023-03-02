Register
Three more deaths recorded in Lincoln

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 314 people had died in the area by February 16 – up from 311 on the week before.

They were among 16,890 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 183,561 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.