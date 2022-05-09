Two more deaths recorded in Lincoln

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Lincoln.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:17 pm

The dashboard shows 266 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – up from 264 on Friday.

They were among 13,983 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

A total of 153,404 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 9 (Monday) – up from 153,224 on Friday.