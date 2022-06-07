Two more deaths recorded in Lincoln

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:14 pm

A total of 274 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 7 (Tuesday) – up from 272 on Monday.

They were among 14,208 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 155,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 7 (Tuesday) – up from 155,548 on Monday.