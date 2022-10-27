Two more deaths recorded in Lincoln
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.
A total of 293 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 27 (Thursday) – up from 291 on the week before.
They were among 15,627 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.
A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 27 (Thursday) – up from 168,913 last week.