Two more deaths recorded in Lincoln

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago

A total of 293 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 27 (Thursday) – up from 291 on the week before.

They were among 15,627 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 27 (Thursday) – up from 168,913 last week.