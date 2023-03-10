Two more deaths recorded in Lincoln

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 316 people had died in the area by February 23 – up from 314 on the week before.
They were among 16,967 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 184,317 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 23.