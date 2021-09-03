United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 40 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 40 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Aug-31 was down from 46 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by one in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 39.

Across England there were 6,293 people in hospital with Covid as of Aug-31, with 879 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally rose by 23% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators increased by 13%.