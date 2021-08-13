United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 54 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 54 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 10 was up from 39 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 19.

Across England there were 5,096 people in hospital with Covid as of August 10, with 782 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 72% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 66%.